AC Transit Buses Crash In San Francisco; Multiple Injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two AC Transit buses crashed into each other near Howard and Fremont in San Francisco early Wednesday, injuring four people including both drivers, authorities said.

An AC Transit spokesperson said one of the drivers and three passengers suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

San Francisco police spokesman Robert Rueca said police received the call reporting the crash at 9:22 a.m.

A bus traveling north on Fremont near Folsom collided with several vehicles, including another bus, then went onto the sidewalk and struck the scaffolding of a building, Rueca said.

The bus came to a stop on the 200 block of Fremont. He said the bus did not strike anyone on the sidewalk.

Here’s another one without adult language pic.twitter.com/eB4nyIzIe1 — Tyler 🌎 (@TCoop6231) September 27, 2017

Video of the scene showed an AC Transit bus on the sidewalk, at least one light pole on the ground and a tree knocked over in the South of Market neighborhood. The front of the bus had crashed into a building under construction.

Police have not determined a cause for the collision, which has prompted the California Highway Patrol to close the off-ramp to Fremont and Folsom streets from westbound Interstate Highway 80.

The off-ramp is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate the scene and remove the vehicles, Rueca said shortly after 10:30 a.m.