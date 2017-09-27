California Woman With Corpse In Car Sentenced To Probation

Sherrie Lynn Boggess (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who was found in Central California with her teenage daughter and a decomposing corpse in the car has been sentenced to probation.

 

sherrie lynn boggess California Woman With Corpse In Car Sentenced To Probation

Sherrie Lynn Boggess (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office)

KSBY-TV reported Sherrie Lynn Boggess also was ordered to take parenting classes at her sentencing Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County.

Boggess and her husband, Darwin Alaskari, were arrested in August after the body was discovered in their parked SUV in the beach town of Cayucos.

Their 13-year-old daughter was turned over to child welfare services.

The corpse was that of an acquaintance, 83-year-old Donald Cunningham of Bakersfield.

There’s no word yet on how he died but authorities suspect the couple was taking his body for burial.

Boggess pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of willful cruelty to a child.

darwin keith alaskari California Woman With Corpse In Car Sentenced To Probation

Darwin Keith Alaskari (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office)

Alaskari is scheduled for a court hearing on his mental competency next month.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch