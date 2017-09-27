Dog On BART Tracks Near Coliseum Leads To Delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A dog on the BART tracks near the Coliseum station in Oakland prompted significant delays for all trains passing through the area Wednesday morning.

BART officials wrote on Twitter at 8:09 a.m. about the incident, which is affecting service in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Fremont, Richmond and Daly City directions.

A KCBS producer waiting for a train at the Coliseum Station spotted the dog.

KCBS Producer Nic Palmer captured footage of a dog on the BART tracks near Coliseum station on September 27, 2017. (CBS)

Nearly a half hour after BART posted its initial tweet about the dog, the transit agency said it was still trying to get the animal off the tracks.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m., BART announced that the dog was retrieved.

It was not immediately clear who the dog belonged to.

