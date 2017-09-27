Dog On BART Tracks Near Coliseum Leads To Delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A dog on the BART tracks near the Coliseum station in Oakland prompted significant delays for all trains passing through the area Wednesday morning.

BART officials wrote on Twitter at 8:09 a.m. about the incident, which is affecting service in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Fremont, Richmond and Daly City directions.

A KCBS producer waiting for a train at the Coliseum Station spotted the dog.

Nearly a half hour after BART posted its initial tweet about the dog, the transit agency said it was still trying to get the animal off the tracks.

The dog keeps running off. We are going to run an inspection train at slow speed to see where the dog is and if we can get trains moving. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 27, 2017

Shortly before 9:00 a.m., BART announced that the dog was retrieved.

We got the dog! Sorry for the horrible delays. Trains are moving again. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 27, 2017

It was not immediately clear who the dog belonged to.

