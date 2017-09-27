Ellen DeGeneres Surprises San Jose State Football Team With $25,000 Donation

(RADIO ALICE) – Earlier this year, San Jose State University running backs coach Alonzo Carter went viral in a video featuring his plus-sized dance moves. Carter had once been a backup dancer for MC Hammer and was caught on camera showing off those moves at a team practice.

Ellen DeGeneres saw the video and then got word of Coach Zo’s charitable contributions through ‘Beyond Football’, a program designed to get players out into the community in hopes of inspiring others through community service. After hearing about the good the team does in the community, she announced that she and Cheerios were teaming up to give the school $25,000.

This helps ease the pain of the team’s 1-4 start to the season.

Thank you @TheEllenShow and @cheerios for your investment in @sjsubeyondFB & our student-athletes!! An amazing experience for our program!!👌 pic.twitter.com/G9EcfEBffX — SanJoseStateFootball (@SJSUSpartanFB) September 26, 2017

