Giants Matt Cain To Retire After Saturday Start

PHOENIX (CBS SF & AP) — San Francisco pitcher Matt Cain, who five seasons ago pitched a perfect game and helped the Giants win the 2010 and 2012 World Series titles, announced Wednesday he’ll retire after his start at home on Saturday against San Diego.

The 32-year-old Cain told his teammates in a closed meeting before Wednesday’s game at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He pitched the first perfect game in Giants’ history in 2012.

“Saturday will be my last game playing in the Giants uniform and I can’t see myself going anywhere else to play with another team,” Cain told reporters. “This organization has meant so much to me. It’s meant so much to may family…I’m just grateful it’s been a part of my life.”

He said he made the decision with his heart.

“It feels like now is the right time (to retire).” he said.

Cain, 3-11 this season, made his big-league debut with the Giants in 2005. He pitched in two of the Giants’ three winning World Series appearances since 2010. The right-hander has a career record of 104-118 with a 3.69 ERA.

The three-time All-Star is nearing the end of his contract with the Giants, who have an option for one more season.

“His play on the field and community service exemplifies what a true big leaguer should be and he will definitely be missed,” Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Giants, I congratulate Matt on an outstanding career and wish him and his family all the best. He’ll forever be a Giant.”

Before the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday, the crowd at Chase Field was informed of Cain’s retirement in a public address announcement. He doffed his cap to the fans and the Diamondbacks dugout in appreciation of the gesture.