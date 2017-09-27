A’s Moving Team Headquarters To Jack London Square

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Athletics executives have announced that they are moving the baseball team’s headquarters to Jack London Square, effective in January.

The A’s said they’ve signed a lease with the real estate firm CIM Group for about 40,000 square feet of office space at Jack London Square, the waterfront office and retail destination near downtown Oakland.

A’s officials said the new front office headquarters will allow them to consolidate their operations by relocating from the current offices at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and Oracle Arena about 6 miles away. The A’s have played at the Coliseum for 50 years.

The A’s said the Jack London Square site offers them proximity to both the Coliseum and to the potential new ballpark that they hope to build near Laney College.

Jack London Square also provides the amenities of a mixed-use environment on San Francisco Bay, with dining, shopping, and entertainment options, similar to the A’s vision for their new ballpark as a gathering place for bringing the community together.

“We are excited to put roots down in Jack London Square,” Oakland A’s president Dave Kaval said in a statement. “We continue to say we are ‘Rooted in Oakland’ and this move helps further strengthen our commitment to this community.”

Shaul Kuba, the co-founder and principal of the CIM Group, said, “The Athletics add to the growing lineup of prominent tenants including eclectic dining options and destination activities that employees, residents, and visitors from the greater Bay Area can enjoy.”

Chris Giles, the A’s chief operating officer, said, “Our new offices will allow us to have our entire staff together in one location to create a dynamic and collaborative work environment.”

Giles said, “Our staff will now have the opportunity to easily gather for formal meetings or informal exchanges as it takes advantage of the beautiful outdoor waterfront areas. We will also still keep our office space at the Coliseum for day-of-game responsibilities.”

CIM’s 2016 acquisition of Jack London Square included 234,000 square feet of office space across three buildings.

Port of Oakland officials said today that they applaud the A’s decision to move their headquarters to Jack London Square.

“We’re delighted that two symbols of Oakland are coming together,” Port of Oakland commercial real estate director Pamela Kershaw said.

“The city takes great pride in its team and its port and we’re proud that Jack London Square will be the A’s new headquarters,” Kershaw said.

Port officials said the A’s will relocate to space in a six-story office building at the foot of Harrison Street that is also occupied by the administrative offices of Sunset Magazine.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.