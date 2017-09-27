One Dead, One Injured In Rockfall From El Capitan In Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — One person was killed and a second person injured after a rockfall from El Capitan Wednesday afternoon, according to Yosemite National Park officials.

The rockfall happened at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday from El Capitan, the famed granite monolith that rises above Yosemite Valley. The rocks appear to have fallen near the “Waterfall Route,” a popular climbing route on the East Buttress of the monolith. It is the same area where the Horsetail Fall flows in winter and spring.

Yosemite National Park Rangers and Yosemite Search and Rescue crews responded and remain at the scene assessing the situation.

Park officials confirmed one fatality and one injury. Rangers were working to transport the injured person to receive medical care outside of the park.

Dave Miller, a park visitor, posted a photo on social media of what he described as a “massive rockfall” that went on for about an hour.

The accident occurred during what is the peak climbing season in Yosemite. There are many climbers traversing El Capitan and other climbing routes in the park.

Officials said the park remains open and visitor services are not affected.

Authorities said there would be no more information released on Wednesday, but that additional information would be made available Thursday morning to update the incident with additional details.