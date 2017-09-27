Suspect Identified In Stabbing Of SFO Police Officer

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) – Police have identified the man suspected of stabbing a police officer Tuesday at the San Francisco International Airport as 64-year-old Dooris Johnston of San Francisco.

Johnston was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide of a peace officer and making threats to commit violence, police said. His booking photo was not immediately available.

According to airport spokesman Doug Yakel, at 2:30 p.m. officers responded to Terminal 1 after someone called to report a suspicious person walking near a lower level roadway.

Officers arrived and found Johnston inside the terminal near a baggage claim carousel. When officers confronted Johnston, he allegedly attacked one of the officers with a knife, Yakel said in an email.

Johnston was subdued and taken into custody.

The victim is a 49-year-old man and veteran San Francisco police officer. He suffered lacerations to his hands, neck, face and leg. He was taken to a hospital where he received treatment and was later released, police said.

