Cher Musical Is Headed to Broadway

US singer and actress Cher poses on October 10, 2013 in Paris. AFP PHOTO FRANCOIS GUILLOT (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)
Cher (credit: Francios Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)

By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – A Cher musical is headed to Broadway next year. The legendary singer has taken a hands on approach as she has been part of the show’s development, including reading scripts and attending workshops, the New York Times reports.

The Cher Show will launch in Chicago on June 12th at the Oriental Theater and is set to run for five weeks. The musical will use Cher’s songs to tell her story as three actresses play the role of the iconic musician throughout various periods of her life.

Following the musical’s launch in Chicago, The Cher Show will make its way to New York and will be available for viewing at the Neil Simon Theater on Broadway. The Broadway premiere is expected to launch next fall.

“We have been discussing this musical for 10 years,” Cher said in a statement. “It’s exciting and scary.”

According to the Times, the musical will be similar to that of a variety show and is in part inspired by The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour from the 1970s. Additionally, the show will feature nearly 40 of Cher’s best known songs.

