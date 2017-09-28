Levi’s Stadium Authority Denies Curfew Extension For Coldplay

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – The city of Santa Clara did not grant an extension of a 10 p.m. weeknight curfew for a Coldplay concert scheduled at Levi’s Stadium next week.

The extension for the Oct. 4 concert was considered once again at a Santa Clara Stadium Authority meeting Tuesday night that went past midnight, according to Santa Clara city spokesperson Jennifer Yamaguma. She said the consensus by the council is to implement a community outreach program proposed by councilmember Teresa O’Neill.

Yamaguma said the incoming city manager, Deanna Santana, who starts next week, will examine O’Neill’s proposal and will attend the next stadium authority meeting with suggestions on how the outreach program will be enacted.

In late August, the 49ers sent the city a letter saying they expect the concert to go past the 10 p.m. curfew time. The city council had declined an extension to 11 p.m. in a 4-3 vote at a stadium authority meeting on Aug. 24.

• ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran Bypasses Levi’s Stadium Over Curfew Controversy

The 49ers didn’t comment on the denial of the extension or the proposed community outreach program.

The denial of the curfew extension for the Coldplay concert comes days after Grammy-awarding winning artist Ed Sheeran canceled a 2018 concert tour date, 49ers officials said on Monday.

“We had reached an agreement to host international star and Grammy-award winning artist Ed Sheeran,” 49ers team President Al Guido said in a statement Monday.

“His show will no longer come to Levi’s Stadium because after being warned that the music ban would cost the stadium future shows, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor played politics and refused to correct, or even address, the music ban.”

The 49ers said the curfew is costing the community money.

“Now the community is paying the price,” Guido said Monday. “Four thousand hardworking individuals have lost their right to work, residents have lost out on millions of dollars in revenue, and music lovers have been denied an opportunity to view a world-class concert.”

Gillmor claimed Monday to be surprised by the loss of revenue.

“This potential concert loss is news to us,” she said in a statement. “We would appreciate the Forty-Niners Stadium Management Company bringing the data and the financial details before the Stadium Authority, particularly since we met just met last week.”

49ers Vice President of Communications Bob Lange said Tuesday that Guido’s reference to losing millions in revenue was referring to the previously estimated $100 million in concert revenue over the life of the building.

“Concerts have made between $600,000 and $800,000 per concert for the city’s general fund since the building opened,” Lange said via email Tuesday.

As this evening, Gillmor did not responded to the 49ers’ comments regarding the amount made for the city fund per concert.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.