Daly City Police Seeking At-Risk Teen Believed To Be Armed With Handgun

DALY CITY (CBS SF) – A report of an at-risk missing 17-year-old girl who may have a handgun in Daly City Thursday morning has prompted the shutdown of a local high school as a precaution, police said.

Elvina Lynn Guillory was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. today.

Daly City police said on Twitter that Westmoor High School at 131 Westmoor Ave. has been shut down as a precaution because Elvina is believed to be in possession of a handgun.

Police did not elaborate on why she has it or where she obtained it.

She is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms, according to police.

When she was last seen, her hair was in long braids and she was wearing a black wool cap, black T-shirt and blue jeans, police said.

