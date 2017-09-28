Women Who Escaped Dublin Prison Camp Arrested In Mexico

DUBLIN (CBS SF) – Two women who escaped from a federal minimum security facility in Dublin earlier this month have been arrested in Mexico, U.S. Marshals Service officials reported Thursday.

Irene Michell, 37, and Anna Armstrong, 34, were serving time at FCI Dublin, a minimum-security prison camp for women, on federal narcotics charges when they escaped on the evening of Sept. 4.

Michell was serving 110 months in prison and her criminal record includes theft, assault, fraud and identity theft in Montana and Washington. Armstrong was serving 63 months and has ties to Lancaster in Los Angeles County and Yuma, Arizona.

There were multiple public sightings of Michell reported after the escape, including in rural Livermore, but it was not until Tuesday that federal authorities tracked her down.

Michell was arrested Tuesday in an apartment complex in Tijuana less than 10 miles from the U.S. border. Armstrong was located and arrested in San Luis Rio Colorado in Mexico on Wednesday.

Both have been returned to the United States and charged with escape in federal court.

Information on fugitives sought by the U.S. Marshals in Northern California can be found at http://northerncaliforniamostwanted.org.

