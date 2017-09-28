Man Rescued From Under VTA Light-Rail Train After Being Struck In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was rescued after being struck by and trapped underneath a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail train Thursday afternoon in San Jose, according to fire officials.

The man was hit by a light-rail train at McKee Road and North Capitol Avenue just before 1 p.m. today, San Jose Acting Fire Capt. Joshua Padron said.

Firefighters arrived to find a man unconscious underneath the train. He was extricated from beneath the train and taken to a hospital at 1:22 p.m., Padron said.

KPIX 5 reporter Maria Medina posted video of the victim as he was taken to a waiting ambulance on a stretcher.

The incident occurred on the VTA’s blue light-rail line that travels between the Alum Rock and Santa Teresa stations.

The VTA sent out an alert this afternoon saying there will be bus shuttles between the Alum Rock and Hostetter stations because of a service interruption and said to expect delays.

No further information was immediately available.

