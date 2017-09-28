Miranda Lambert Brings 2018 ‘Livin’ Like Hippies Tour’ To Northern California

Jon Pardi will open the entire 23-city tour.
VIDEO: Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame” (Audio)

 
By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Miranda Lambert will kick off 2018 with a headlining tour.

The Livin’ Like Hippies Tour will begin on January 18th in Greenville, South Carolina and stopping by the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on February 9th. The tour will run through March 24th in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Jon Pardi will open the entire 23-city tour and Brent Cobb, Turnpike Troubadours, Lucie Silvas, The Steel Woods, Sunny Sweeney, Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worsham will perform on select dates.

Miranda Lambert (credit: Daniela Federici/Sony Nashville)

For a complete list of tour dates, see below:
1/18 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena
1/19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
1/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
2/1 – Tacoma, WA @ TBD
2/2 – Spokane, WA @ TBD
2/3 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
2/8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
2/9 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
2/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
2/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
2/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
3/1 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
3/2 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
3/3 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
3/8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
3/9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
3/10 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
3/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
3/16 – St. Louis, MO @ ScotTrade Center
3/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
3/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
3/23 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
3/24 – Winston Salem, NC @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Tickets go on sale October 6th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

