Student Stabbed At San Jose’s Overfelt High School

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old student at San Jose’s Overfelt High was stabbed Thursday, two suspects taken into custody and the school under a shelter-in-place order after an altercation, authorities said.

San Jose police said they were called to the school at 9 a.m. with a report of a student being injured.

Arriving officers discovered the 14-year-old boy suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not known.

Officers were able to locate two suspects — one identified as a juvenile — in the stabbing and they were taken into custody.

A student told KPIX 5 that the student was stabbed because he was wearing blue clothing.

Students were being allowed to leave the school if they were accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing were under investigation. No other information is available at this time.