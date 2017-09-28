Authorities Investigate Taser Death Of Person Detained By Oakland Police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person who was in the custody of the Oakland police department died Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The death occurred at about 2:25 p.m. in the 4100 block of Foothill Boulevard and involved the use of a Taser, police said.

The identity of the decedent was not released and police did not say why they were being detained.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau will determine the cause of death.

In accordance with the department’s protocol, the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section and Internal Affairs Division are investigating the in-custody death.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is also conducting an independent and parallel investigation, according to police.

