Coast Guard Member From Petaluma Arrested For Child Porn

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A Petaluma man who was arrested last week on suspicion of distributing child pornography on the internet is a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, a sheriff’s sergeant said.
Jory Rock, 28, listed the Coast Guard as his employer on a booking log, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.
Rock was arrested Sept. 21 at his residence on English Street after a two-month investigation, sheriff’s Lt. Tim Duke said.
Detectives seized computers, digital media and hard drives, and images and videos depicting pornography involving minors were found during a forensic exam, Duke said.
Rock was booked in the Sonoma County Jail but posted bail and was released.
