Coast Guard Member From Petaluma Arrested For Child Porn

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A Petaluma man who was arrested last week on suspicion of distributing child pornography on the internet is a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

Jory Rock, 28, listed the Coast Guard as his employer on a booking log, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Rock was arrested Sept. 21 at his residence on English Street after a two-month investigation, sheriff’s Lt. Tim Duke said.

Detectives seized computers, digital media and hard drives, and images and videos depicting pornography involving minors were found during a forensic exam, Duke said.

Rock was booked in the Sonoma County Jail but posted bail and was released.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

