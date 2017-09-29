Man Armed With Knife, Club Arrested At Coliseum BART

Filed Under: Arrest, BART, Coliseum BART, Eric Mason, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man with a knife and a billy club was arrested at the Coliseum BART station in Oakland Thursday, according to BART police.

An officer responded at 6:56 a.m. to a call reporting a man on the train with a knife, according to police.

The officer allegedly retrieved the knife and discovered that the suspect had an outstanding warrant, police said.

Eric Mason, 47, was arrested and booked into Glenn Dyer Detention Facility in Oakland on an outstanding warrant and possession of a manufactured weapon, police said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch