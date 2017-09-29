Man Armed With Knife, Club Arrested At Coliseum BART

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man with a knife and a billy club was arrested at the Coliseum BART station in Oakland Thursday, according to BART police.
An officer responded at 6:56 a.m. to a call reporting a man on the train with a knife, according to police.
The officer allegedly retrieved the knife and discovered that the suspect had an outstanding warrant, police said.
Eric Mason, 47, was arrested and booked into Glenn Dyer Detention Facility in Oakland on an outstanding warrant and possession of a manufactured weapon, police said.
