Brown To Sign Bills Aiming To Fix California Housing Crunch

Filed Under: Affordable Housing, California, Gov. Jerry Brown, Housing crisis, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown will sign a package of bills aimed at tackling California’s affordable housing crisis with one of the nation’s most expensive cities as his backdrop.

More than a dozen bills are in the package Brown will sign Friday outside a San Francisco affordable housing complex. They include ways to raise more money to build more affordable housing and policies to speed up stalled construction.

Lawmakers and advocates cheer the package as the most significant housing policy to come out of Sacramento in years.

But construction is still several years away, and the money provided in the package is expected to create about 90,000 affordable units in the next seven to 10 years. California lacks an estimated 1.5 million affordable homes compared to demand.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch