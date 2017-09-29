Brown To Sign Bills Aiming To Fix California Housing Crunch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown will sign a package of bills aimed at tackling California’s affordable housing crisis with one of the nation’s most expensive cities as his backdrop.
More than a dozen bills are in the package Brown will sign Friday outside a San Francisco affordable housing complex. They include ways to raise more money to build more affordable housing and policies to speed up stalled construction.
Lawmakers and advocates cheer the package as the most significant housing policy to come out of Sacramento in years.
But construction is still several years away, and the money provided in the package is expected to create about 90,000 affordable units in the next seven to 10 years. California lacks an estimated 1.5 million affordable homes compared to demand.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.