How A Woman In Wine Turned An Old Airplane Hangar Into A Successful Urban Winery

ALAMEDA (SPONSORED CONTENT) – Shauna Rosenblum shares how her passion for art opened her eyes to the art of wine, and how she transformed an old airplane hangar into a successful urban winery.

In 1976, parents started winery in basement with 1 tons of grapes called Rosenblum cellars. In 2008, they were up to 250k cases a year. Shauna’s dad became known as King of Zinfandel- at one point he had 57 different high end, small batch premium zins.

Shauna went to California College of Arts & Crafts, receiving a full ride scholarship and majoring in ceramics & art education. It was there she started seeing a lot of overlap between the chemistry used in glaze making & the chemistry used in wine blending. My schooling “Couldn’t have been more perfect education for wine making because wine making is the synthesis of science & art.” Shauna also received a Master’s degree from San Francisco Art Institute in sculpture & theory.

Rock Wall Wine Company is located in Alameda, in the center of 10 Million wine drinkers. The Bay Area in an awesome community of people who love craft beer, wine, spirits. “That same location situation is the really beneficial for our vineyards as well, get fruit from Napa Sonoma Solano yolo, Paso Robles, Monetary, Contra Costa & we’re right in the middle of all of it”.

“I love bubbles! Sparkling wine is a passion of mine”. Shauna started making two cases of sparkling wine in 2008 for an America’s Next Top Model viewing group for her friends. Currently, sparkling wine is a quarter of my production.

Shauna also loves odd ball varietals… “Fiano, Teroldego, Ciliegiolo, Malvasia bianca, these “forgotten” grapes are awesome! You don’t just have to drink chardonnay or cabernet.”

When Shauna built the tasting room, “it was field of dreams scenario – if you build it they will come”. They now see 500 people on a Friday- families & individual alike.

The location of her winery allows Shauna to make interesting wines because it enables them to be in charge of the price point. “Frankly, I want people to drink the wine based on what we think the prices needs to be based on the grapes. We want everyone to be able to drink delicious bottle of wine.” They do not have the overhead of some of the other wineries who have to manage vineyards & properties.

So, if you haven’t been, you need to go! Tasting Room is open 7 days a week & even offers happy hour!

