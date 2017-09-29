John Madden: No Place for Helmet to Helmet Hit in Football

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, and the injury-riddled Green Bay Packers converted three turnovers into scores in an eventful 35-14 victory over the mistake-prone Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Rodgers connected with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb on short touchdown passes to help build a 21-0 lead in the second quarter of a game delayed 45 minutes between the first two quarters because of lightning. The Packers overpowered the Bears down the stretch to slog out a win as intermittent rain fell at Lambeau Field.

But it was a play in the third quarter that had former Oakland Raiders Head Coach John Madden angry during his Friday morning appearance on KCBS Radio.

Adams left the field on a stretcher after getting hit in the head during a brutal tackle by Danny Trevathan in the third quarter.

“That hit, there’s no place for that hit in football,” said Madden of the helmet to helmet tackle by Trevathan. “I’m on a safety panel and we’ve been working on that.”

“Where the helmet comes in, and the dangerous ones are the second and third and fourth guy in. And that’s what it was,” Madden said. “The first guy kind of stands him up and then those other guys have a free shot. And when they take that shot at the head it’s as dangerous as can be.”

“We’re trying to get a handle on that and maybe it’s a quicker whistle for the officials, it’s definitely throwing a player out of the game, that does that.”

“We just have to whack away at that,” Madden said.