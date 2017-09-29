Late Night Two-Alarm Fire Destroys Redwood City Home

Filed Under: Fire, Redwood City, Redwood City Fire Department

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — An intense two-alarm fire early Friday destroyed a Redwood City home and sent a family fleeing for safety, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Dan Abrams said the fire in a two-story residence at 1132 Crompton Road had completely engulfed the home by the time firefighters arrived.

“There was fire coming out of every window,” he said. “We had an early report from neighbors that the family had safely gotten out of the house so we took a defensive position.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene at at 10:22 p.m. and had the fire under control an hour later.

There were no reports of injuries due to the fire and a cause of the blaze had yet to be determined.

The blaze caused the Redwood City Police Department to issue an advisory at 12:38 a.m. about the closures of several roads in the area, including Briarfield Avenue from Westwood Street to Alameda de las Pulgas and Roosevelt Avenue from Westwood Street to Alameda del las Pulgas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch