Late Night Two-Alarm Fire Destroys Redwood City Home

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — An intense two-alarm fire early Friday destroyed a Redwood City home and sent a family fleeing for safety, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Dan Abrams said the fire in a two-story residence at 1132 Crompton Road had completely engulfed the home by the time firefighters arrived.

“There was fire coming out of every window,” he said. “We had an early report from neighbors that the family had safely gotten out of the house so we took a defensive position.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene at at 10:22 p.m. and had the fire under control an hour later.

There were no reports of injuries due to the fire and a cause of the blaze had yet to be determined.

The blaze caused the Redwood City Police Department to issue an advisory at 12:38 a.m. about the closures of several roads in the area, including Briarfield Avenue from Westwood Street to Alameda de las Pulgas and Roosevelt Avenue from Westwood Street to Alameda del las Pulgas.