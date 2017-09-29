Mishap Leaves Derrick Drooping Atop Salesforce Tower

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A massive steel derrick used in the building of the 1,070-foot high Salesforce Tower was leaning off the side Friday after a construction mishap.

Cal/OSHA Director of Communications Frank Polizzi said his agency received a call Thursday night, reporting a malfunction involving a rooftop-mounted derrick.

He said Bragg Crane and Rigging was disassembling the roof-mounted derrick when the boom fell unexpectedly and came into contact with the ornamental metal outside of the building.

Cal/OSHA inspectors arrived at the building and inspected the derrick on Friday.

“(They) concluded that the roof mount was stable, the derrick was not in danger of falling or further collapse and no damage was done to the building,” Polizzi said in an email to KPIX 5.

Bragg Crane was in the process of developing a plan for bringing the boom back up and continuing to disassemble the derrick.

Polizzi said the plan would have to approved by Cal/OSHA before it is implemented.

The $1 billion tower will be the second tallest building on the West Coast behind only the 1,100-foot tall Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles.