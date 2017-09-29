Oakland Police Say Man Resisting Arrest Died After Being Tased

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — A man who allegedly tried to flee the scene of a car crash died while in the custody of Oakland police after officers used an electronic stun gun to detain him.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports officers were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle collision on Thursday and that the man who later died was “identified as being involved” in the crash and tried to leave the area.

The Oakland police department says the man was resisting arrest and that officers used a Taser on him, arrested him and requested paramedics.

It says Oakland homicide detectives and the department’s internal affairs division are investigating the circumstances of the death. The Alameda County district attorney’s office is also investigating.

The county coroner’s office has not yet determined the man’s cause of death.

