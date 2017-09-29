Registered Sex Offender Found In School Restroom Near Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested a registered sex offender Tuesday after he was found in the girls’ bathroom of an elementary school, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

Alan Brelsford, 39, was found in the bathroom by a parent and staff member of the Redwood Adventist Academy elementary school around 8:25 a.m.

Brelsford, who is registered as a sex offender in Santa Rosa, said he was watching a helicopter when he felt the need to use the bathroom, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

He was escorted off the school campus at 385 Mark West Springs Road north of Santa Rosa, and staff members photographed his Chevrolet pickup truck with black rims, Crum said.

Brelsford slowly drove by the school again as sheriff’s deputies were taking a report on the incident. His truck was stopped and he could not provide a good explanation for why he was in the girls’ bathroom or at the school, Crum said.

Deputies determined he was a registered sex offender out of Sacramento County, where he was convicted in 2006 of exposing himself and masturbating behind the fence of an all-girls private high school in Sacramento, Crum said.

Deputies arrested him for violating the terms of his registration by being on an elementary school campus without lawful business, according to Crum.

Brelsford posted bail and was released from Sonoma County Jail.

The sheriff’s office released his photograph because he is deemed a threat to public safety. Anyone who sees him on school grounds is encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency, Crum said.

