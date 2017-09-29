San Pablo Murder Suspects Arrested

Filed Under: Crime, Gangs, Murder, Police, San Pablo

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested in the alleged gang-related murder of a San Pablo man earlier this month, authorities announced Friday.

San Pablo police said 20-year old Jose Maravilla of Richmond and 24-year-old Ignacio Sanchez of San Pablo were being held in Contra Costa County Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.

Sanchez was arrested Thursday at the Concord BART Station with assistance from BART Police. San Pablo detectives arrested Maravilla later in the afternoon in the area of 14th Street and Willow Street in Oakland.

The two were charged in the murder of 22-year-old Adrian Segoviano-Hernandez who was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Powell Street on Sept. 10th. He was found in a driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the San Pablo Police Department at 510-215-3150, or the West Contra Costa Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 510-799-8255. All callers can remain anonymous.

