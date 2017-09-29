World Series MVP Award To Be Named After Willie Mays

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – As baseball heads into the postseason, Major League Baseball announced that the World Series Most Valuable Player award will be renamed in honor of Giants legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement on Friday, the 63rd anniversary of Mays making “The Catch” in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series.

In that series, the Giants went on to sweep Cleveland, the franchise’s last World Series championship before moving to San Francisco. The Giants wouldn’t win the World Series until winning three championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

On the 63-year anniversary of his famous catch in G1 of the 1954 WS, MLB has renamed the World Series MVP Award in honor of HOF Willie Mays. pic.twitter.com/GF8hrXKOkM — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) September 29, 2017

“Since making ‘The Catch’ on September 29, 1954, Willie has been a part of World Series history,” Manfred said in a statement. “This annual recognition will forever celebrate the life and career of a legend of the National Pastime.”

Baseball began honoring the most valuable player in the World Series starting in 1955.

Signed by the Giants in 1950, when the team was in New York, Mays’ accomplishments in baseball cannot be understated. “The Say Hey Kid” was a two-time National League Most Valuable Player, played in a record-tying 24 All-Star games, won 12 consecutive Gold Gloves and finished his career with 660 home runs.

Mays was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979.

Tim Fang is a digital producer for CBS San Francisco and a native of the Bay Area. Follow him on Twitter @fangtj.