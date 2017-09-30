80-Year-Old Oakland Realtor Beaten To Death By Son

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Police were investigating the beating death of an 80-year-old Oakland realtor. The suspect is the man’s son.

According to authorities, Ernest Clark suffered major trauma to the head and died late Friday night at his home on Margarido Drive in the Oakland Hills.

The victim’s son, 38-year-old Aaron Stillman Clark was arrested Saturday morning for the fatal beating.

Neighbors said the victim had just celebrated his birthday.

“He was the nicest man,” said neighbor Damien Park. “It was great having him around.”

The victim’s daughter was also injured in the incident. She was treated at a hospital and released.

People who knew Clark say he made a big impact as a trustworthy realtor and a community leader.

