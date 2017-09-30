Caltrans Continues Implosions of Old Bay Bridge Foundations with Removal of Piers E9 and E10

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Demolition of another of the marine foundations of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge’s old eastern span took place Saturday morning.
Removal of Piers E9 and E10 was the third of six scheduled events that will see the last of the foundations gone by mid-November.
The implosions occurred shortly after 9:20 a.m. and Caltrans streamed the event live on its YouTube channel.
Caltrans began demolishing the old eastern span in September 2013 after the new eastern span opened to traffic.
Pier E3, which was the largest pier and the closest to Yerba Buena and Treasure islands, was removed in 2015 and piers E4 and E5 were removed in 2016.
Piers 7 and 8, which are to the east of the piers that were previously removed, were removed Sept. 2. Pier E6 was imploded on Sept. 16.