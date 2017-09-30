Boy Crossing Street In Hayward Dies After Being Struck By SUV

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A four-year-old boy who might have been chasing a dog across the street on Fabian Way in Hayward died after being hit by a car Friday evening.

Hayward police say the boy was crossing Fabian Way northbound near Harvey Avenue around 6:45 p.m. when he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler driving east.

The driver, a 48-year-old Hayward man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The boy died at Eden Hospital shortly after he was taken there.

Some witnesses have told investigators the boy was chasing after a dog that ran across the street when he was hit by the SUV.

