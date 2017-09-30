Man, Woman Found Fatally Shot In Parked Car Near S.F. Mission Dolores Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect in what they are describing as a double homicide that was discovered Saturday morning in near Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, a police spokesman said.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers got a call from a citizen asking that they check on the well-being of two people in a vehicle near the intersection of Rayburn and 21st streets, spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said.

Officers who responded found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They rendered aid and summoned medical assistance but the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear how long the bodies had been in the car.

Officers say they found a gun at the scene but the shootings are being classified as a double homicide.

“At this time, we don’t have any suspect information,” Rueca said. “We are looking at all angles for this double homicide.”

The department’s homicide unit and the medical examiner are investigating the case.

Police ask that anyone with information on the killings contact the department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444.

