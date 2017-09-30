Gallo Hits HRs 40,41 To Lift Rangers Over A’s, 8-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit his 40th and 41st home runs, Andrew Cashner pitched six solid innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-4 on Saturday night.

Gallo had a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the third, becoming the sixth Ranger to hit 40 homers in a season and the first since Josh Hamilton had 43 in 2010. Gallo ranks fifth in the majors in home runs. He also walked twice and scored on a single by Rougned Odor in the seventh.

Cashner (11-11) limited Oakland to five hits and two runs in six innings. He finished his season with a 3.40 ERA, good for ninth in the AL.

Gallo gave Cashner an early lead when he homered on a 1-1 pitch from Daniel Gossett (4-11) that hit the batter’s eye in straightaway center.

