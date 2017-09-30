Passengers Report Flames On Engine-Damaged Plane En Route From Paris To L.A.

GOOSE BAY, Newfoundland (CBS/AP) — Air France says a passenger flight to Los Angeles from Paris was forced to land in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador following “serious damage” to one of the plane’s four engines.

The airline says the plane landed safely Saturday afternoon after being diverted to Goose Bay airport as a precaution.

Passengers on board the aircraft tweeted photos and video of the plane flying through the clouds with a damaged engine.

Passenger Pamela Adams says passengers heard a tremendous bang and felt a whiplash movement before the plane seemed to right itself.

The plane landed in Canada 90 minutes later.

Inflight pictures. Loud thud and a lot of vibration. pic.twitter.com/s9GFIyssrh — Rick Engebretsen (@RickEngebretsen) September 30, 2017

Bird strike is unlikely. That would have had to be a pterodactyl to cause that much damage. Glad everyone is safe. — Vicki Robertson (@vickilrobertson) September 30, 2017

