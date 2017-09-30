Red Flag Warning Issued For East Bay, North Bay Due To Critical Fire Conditions

Filed Under: Fire danger, Red Flag Warning

OAKLAND (CBS SF)–A combination of gusty offshore winds and low humidity will create critical fire conditions through early next week in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, National Weather Service officials said.

The areas of most concern are elevations above 1000 feet in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills where a Red Flag Warning has been issued starting at 11 p.m. tonight and through 11 p.m. Monday.

Though winds will subside during the day Sunday, relative humidities will fall into possibly the low teens and upper single digits, weather officials said.

Any wildfires that start will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Weather officials said downed power lines could start a fire.

Areas outside of the Red Flag Warning regions and above 1000 feet will be monitored to see whether fire conditions become critical.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch