CHP Patrol Car Strikes, Kills Elderly Man Outside Restaurant Near Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol vehicle fatally struck an elderly man Saturday night on Highway 1, according to CHP officials.

The collision was first reported at 8:24 p.m. and occurred at 4210 state Highway 1, outside of Sam’s Chowder House seafood restaurant, north of Half Moon Bay.

According to CHP officials, the CHP vehicle was traveling north on Highway 1 when it collided with the pedestrian, a 74-year-old man from Burlingame.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

His name has not yet been released.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions for about four hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this collision can contact CHP Officer Kurtis Waldschmidt at (650) 369-6261.

