Fairfield Police Seek Suspect Who Beat a Dog to Death

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Fairfield police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of beating a dog on Thursday, which later died of its injuries.

At 12:04 p.m., police received a report of an animal being abused in the alley south of the 800 block of Ohio Street. Responding officers learned from a witness that the injured dog, a tan-colored male pit bull about four years old, had already been taken to a nearby animal shelter for treatment, police said.

According to police, the witness told officers that a short time earlier three men in their 20s were standing around the dog, which was chained by its collar to a fence with only its rear legs able to touch the ground. One of the men swung a bat and struck the dog on the head.

The suspect that hit the dog was described as a black man in his 20s with a thin build.

After the attack, the suspect and the two other men got into a gold 2004 or 2005 Chevy Tahoe and fled, possibly south on Jackson Street, police said.

The witness was able to identify some of the figures of the license plate as “WB2V.”

The dog suffered life-threatening injuries, from which it died the following day, police said.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect who killed the dog, as well as the dog’s owner. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7300, CrimeStoppers at (707) 644-7867, or send a text to 888777 and begin the message with “TIP FAIRFIELDPD.”

Information can be submitted anonymously.

