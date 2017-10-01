Marshawn Lynch Sports ‘Everybody Vs Trump’ Shirt Before Game

DENVER (CBS SF) — Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch upped the ante in his ongoing protest during the national anthem with a shirt he wore when arriving to the stadium in Denver.

Before their game in Denver against the Broncos, the Oakland Raiders stood during the national anthem except for Marshawn Lynch who sat as he has in the past.

Lynch has been staying seated during the anthem since last season, showing his continued support of Colin Kaepernick’s original protest.

However, Lynch made a separate, more explicit statement before the game, arriving at the stadium wearing a t-shirt with the words:”Everybody versus Trump.”

The shirt is made by a company in Oakland called “Dope Era.” It’s now selling for $45.

