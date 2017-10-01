Multiple Victims Hospitalized In Las Vegas Strip Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Authorities swarmed the Strip after they received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds. She didn’t have any more immediate information.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

At about 11:23 p.m., police announced via Twitter that I-15 was shut down by the shooting.

I15 freeway is closed to traffic at this time from Tropicana to Russell Rd. Again, please avoid the area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

McCarran Airport tweeted that the shooting was also affecting air traffic due to the proximity to the airport.

Police investigating reported shootings on Las Vegas Strip near @LASairport. Flight activity will be affected this evening; expect delays. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 2, 2017

No further information was immediately known.