Armed Robber Hits Santa Rosa Beauty Supply Store

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A gunman entered a beauty supply store in Santa Rosa, demanded cash, and made off with an undisclosed amount, according to police.
The robbery happened Monday, shortly before noon, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police.
The suspect was a white male in his 30’s wearing a green baseball hat, a green shirt and dark shorts. He pulled the handgun from a plastic bag he was carrying.
No on was hurt.
Anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Investigation Team at (707) 543-3950.