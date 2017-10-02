BREAKING: More Than 50 Killed As Gunman Opens Fire At Las Vegas Concert | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE | LISTEN LIVE: KCBS RADIO COVERAGE | Trump: Vegas Attack An 'Act Of Pure Evil' | Eyewitness: 'Hundreds Of People Were Laying On The Ground'

Armed Robber Hits Santa Rosa Beauty Supply Store

Filed Under: Beauty Supply, Robbery, Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A gunman entered a beauty supply store in Santa Rosa, demanded cash, and made off with an undisclosed amount, according to police.

The robbery happened Monday, shortly before noon, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police.

The suspect was a white male in his 30’s wearing a green baseball hat, a green shirt and dark shorts. He pulled the handgun from a plastic bag he was carrying.

No on was hurt.

Anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Investigation Team at (707) 543-3950.

