Carjacking Suspect Arrested In SF

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect in a Financial District carjacking this weekend was arrested a short time later when he crashed the stolen car, San Francisco police said.

The carjacking was reported at 12:19 a.m. Saturday at Broadway and Battery Street, on the edge of the Financial District near the city’s waterfront.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up next to him and one man got out.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, demanded his cellphone and wallet and then fled in his vehicle.

However the suspect crashed in the South Beach neighborhood in the 100 block of Brannan Street and was taken into custody by police.

Police did not immediately release the suspect’s name Monday morning.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.