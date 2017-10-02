BREAKING: More Than 50 Killed As Gunman Opens Fire At Las Vegas Concert | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE | LISTEN LIVE: KCBS RADIO COVERAGE | Trump: Vegas Attack An 'Act Of Pure Evil' | Eyewitness: 'Hundreds Of People Were Laying On The Ground'

Carjacking Suspect Arrested In SF

Filed Under: Arrest, Carjacking, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect in a Financial District carjacking this weekend was arrested a short time later when he crashed the stolen car, San Francisco police said.

The carjacking was reported at 12:19 a.m. Saturday at Broadway and Battery Street, on the edge of the Financial District near the city’s waterfront.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up next to him and one man got out.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, demanded his cellphone and wallet and then fled in his vehicle.

However the suspect crashed in the South Beach neighborhood in the 100 block of Brannan Street and was taken into custody by police.

Police did not immediately release the suspect’s name Monday morning.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch