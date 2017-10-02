Facebook Announces More Ad Transparency Measures

MENLO PARK (AP) — Facebook is announcing more measures to increase transparency in advertising as the company provides Congress with more than 3,000 ads linked to a Russian ad agency.

The company is announcing Monday that it will hire more than 1,000 people for global ad review teams, according to a Facebook official. Facebook will also update its policies to require better documentation from advertisers who want to run ads related to the U.S. election, including a requirement that the advertisers will have to confirm the business or organization they represent.

The official declined to be named because the new measures haven’t yet been officially announced.

Facebook officials are turning over the ads to three congressional committees that are investigating Russian influence in the 2016 election.

