Vegas Shooting Eyewitness: ‘Hundreds Of People Were Laying On The Ground’

LAS VEGAS (CBS SF & AP) — It was a warm Las Vegas night, Brett Eastwood was enjoying Jason Aldean as the country star began singing ‘Any Ol’ Barstool’ when the sound of fire crackers caught his attention.

Except it wasn’t fire crackers, it was gun fire.

“It was about the sixth song of Jason Aldean’s set,” he told KCBS Radio. “It sounded like fireworks.”

“I was at the front of the stage,” he told KCBS Radio. “People started hitting the floor… It was literally like something you saw in the movies. Hundreds of people were laying on the ground…Some bloody. Everybody was just running.”

Like Eastwood, Kodiak Yazzie was enjoying a night of country music when suddenly there was a “pop-pop-pop.”

A few moments later, the horror of a mass shooting that has killed at least 56 people and wounded at least 515 was unfolding all around.

“It was the craziest stuff I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Yazzie said. “You could hear that the noise was coming from west of us, from Mandalay Bay. You could see a flash, flash, flash, flash.”

At the time of the shooting, Aldean was performing at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival in front of a crowd of more than 22,000.

Hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe and that the shooting was “beyond horrific.”

“It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night,” the country star said.

Brett Kenyon was at work in the nearby Cosmopolitan hotel when it went into lockdown. He said he saw Special Weapons and Tactic (SWAT) team deployed at the scene of shooting and described people running and screaming in the hotel.

“I was at work and we heard that there was a lockdown in the hotel,” he said. “There were people that started screaming and running into the Cosmopolitan where I work and that’s when we closed the door to our restaurant and turned off the music.”

In Orlando, the brother of alleged shooter Stephen Craig Paddock said the family was shocked to learn of his sibling’s involvement.

“We’re in — you think it is some kind of joke except it came in on all five of my phones in my house and the cells lit up at the same time,” he told CBS. “I would have thought it was one of my friends — joking. When you get a phone call saying that your brother just killed a bunch of people.”

To his knowledge, his brother has “no police record. He doesn’t even have parking tickets.”