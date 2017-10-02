‘This Must Stop’: Politicians, Celebs Respond To Vegas Shooting

CBS Local — In the wake of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, several public figures have come out to voice their concern for the victims as well as their outrage at another deadly gun incident.

The gunman was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino when he opened fire on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 400 concert-goers. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo identified the shooter, who reportedly took his own life, as 64-year -old Stephen Paddock.

On Monday morning President Trump responded to the tragedy, calling the killings, “an act of pure evil.” The President also announced he would be traveling to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with victims and first responders. The Vice President and his family also tweeted out their condolences to the victims.

To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

Several politicians are also expressing their outrage at the current state of gun violence in the country. Gabrielle Giffords called the shooting, “a grave tragedy for our nation.” The former congresswoman has been an outspoken advocate against gun violence after being shot in the head by a lone gunman in 2011 in her home state of Arizona.

In a just a matter of minutes, one man killed at least 50 people. Another 200 were injured. This is a grave tragedy for our nation. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims and all those wounded in the horrific Las Vegas shooting. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 2, 2017

Congressman Steve Scalise, also a recent victim of gun violence, offered condolences on Twitter as well.

Jennifer and I are praying for the victims of this unspeakable violence in Las Vegas. — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 2, 2017

Democratic senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut is slamming the Congress for its inaction on gun violence.

“This must stop. It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic,” Murphy said. “It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.”

Celebrities have also left messages of support for both the victims and the emergency workers rushing to their aid on Twitter.

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

Heart aches for #LasVegas — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 2, 2017

Pray for Vegas!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. What the hell is going on people!?!? My prayers sent to the heavens above for all the families 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wDpwZ7g4Pz — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 2, 2017

Thanks to all first responders, police officers, and every civilian who thought of others first at the risk of their own lives. #LasVegas — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 2, 2017

The mother of singer Ariana Grande, Joan Grande, also reacted to the tragedy in Las Vegas. Grande’s daughter was performing in England when the event was attacked by terrorists in May.