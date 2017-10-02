Wife Of SFPD Officer Missing After Las Vegas Massacre

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A family member of an off-duty San Francisco police officer is missing following the mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas, police said Monday.

A post on Facebook said that Stacee Etcheber is missing and that she is the wife of Vincent Etcheber, who’s listed as an officer with the San Francisco Police Department’s Northern Station in a station newsletter from last year.

The Facebook post by Al Etcheber, Vincent’s brother, also said that after the shooting Vincent helped injured people to the hospital.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured in the shooting at a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay casino.

Mayor Ed Lee said in a statement, “We are sending our deepest condolences and sympathies to the hundreds of families affected by this senseless act of gun violence.”

“Our nation needs stricter, commonsense gun laws. We cannot continue to play politics with American lives,” Lee said.

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon also released a statement about the shooting and the country’s gun laws.

Gascon said, “The rights of gun owners must be weighed against everyone’s right to be safe from gun violence. Lawmakers continue to pay deference to gun owners and the gun lobby at the expense of the public at large.”

Lee said that as San Francisco visitors, residents and employees prepare to take part in upcoming civic events such as Fleet Week, police will be more present and they will be working with state and federal authorities to keep residents safe.

