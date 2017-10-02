BREAKING: More Than 50 Killed As Gunman Opens Fire At Las Vegas Concert | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE | LISTEN LIVE: KCBS RADIO COVERAGE | Trump: Vegas Attack An 'Act Of Pure Evil' | Eyewitness: 'Hundreds Of People Were Laying On The Ground'

Oakland Raiders Donate $50,000 To Las Vegas Victims’ Fund

Filed Under: Donations, Gofundme, Las Vegas Shooting, Oakland Raiders

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Raiders aren’t playing in Vegas yet, but the team wasted no time in sending help to the victims of Sunday night’s Las Vegas shooting massacre.

The Raiders donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe campaign which, by Monday afternoon, had raised more than $1.8 million. More than 22,000 people have donated, so far.

Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas said he set up the GoFundMe page to provide financial support to the victims and their families.

There were several donors in the $50K category, including the NFL Foundation, and L.A.-based graffiti artist, Retna aka Marquis Duriel Lewis. Most were listed as simply, ‘anonymous.’

The Chainsmokers who are currently playing in San Francisco for Oracle Week, donated $10,000.

