Police Scanner Reveals Dramatic End To Vegas Mass Shooting

LAS VEGAS (CBS SF) — Radio communications from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sunday night as the mass shooting unfolded captures the frantic moments faced by law enforcement officers as they determined where the shooting was coming from and then stormed the gunman’s room.
Officers can be heard on the radio transmission saying, “We have an active shooter…there’s many people down” and then determining his location as “halfway up” in Mandalay Bay hotel.
(Here’s some of the scanner traffic via broadcastify.com)
- “Officer: 169-10, we got shots fired, 4:15AFF. Sounded like an automatic firearm.
- Control: Code red, 169-10, we have shots fired…
- Officer: (inaudible yelling) It’s coming from upstairs in the Mandalay Bay. Upstairs Mandalay Bay, halfway up, I see the shots coming from Mandalay Bay, halfway up.
- 2nd officer: Control, 3661IC, we have multiple (inaudible)… We have an active shooter, we have an active shooter inside the fairgrounds.
- 3rd officer: Shots fired from Mandalay Bay, there’s many people down, stage left, just be advised.”
- 4th officer: 790RI, I’m gonna form a strike team, Mandalay Bay and the Boulevard. I need five officers on me.
- 5th officer: Set on the suspect’s door. I need everybody in that hallway to be aware of it and get back. We need to pop this and see if we can get an inside response from this guy. To see if he’s in here or if he has actually moved out somewhere else.
- Control: Copy. All units on the 32nd floor, SWAT has explosive breach, everyone in the hallway needs to move back. All units move back.
Officer: Breach, breach, breach. (Gunshot?)
- 5th officer: (inaudible) We have one suspect down.
- Control: We need the air clear for Zebra 20, they have one suspect down inside the room. Zebra 20 has one suspect down inside the room.