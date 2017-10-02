BREAKING: More Than 50 Killed As Gunman Opens Fire At Las Vegas Concert | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE | LISTEN LIVE: KCBS RADIO COVERAGE | Trump: Vegas Attack An 'Act Of Pure Evil' | Eyewitness: 'Hundreds Of People Were Laying On The Ground'

Report: Rocker Tom Petty Taken Off Life Support After Cardiac Arrest

Filed Under: Cardiac Arrest, Hospitalized, TMZ, Tom Petty, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Entertainment news website TMZ is reporting that rocker Tom Petty has been taken off life support Monday after sources said he had no signs of brain activity following cardiac arrest.

The site reported that the singer was hospitalized after being found at his Malibu home in full cardiac arrest Sunday night.

The website reported that law enforcement sources said Petty was found unconscious and not breathing at his Malibu home.

TMZ said EMTs rushed to Petty’s home and were able to get a pulse. Sources said the 66-year-old rocker was quickly taken to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and placed on life support.

The report said that while Petty’s current condition is unknown, he was critical when he was found.

Petty and his band the Heartbreakers recently wrapped a nationwide tour that ended with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl one week ago.

Petty and the band played several shows in the Bay Area in late August. While those performances were postponed after the singer had bout with laryngitis and bronchitis, the make-up concerts in Berkeley and Sacramento found Petty in excellent voice.

