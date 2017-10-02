Video: A’s Brass Discusses Future Of Franchise

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A day after the A’s finished the 2017 season with a win against the Rangers, team brass addressed the media at a press conference in Oakland about the future of the franchise.

Executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane and general manager David Forst spoke to the media for roughly 40 minutes about what the team will look like in 2018 and beyond.

After years of trading young players to other teams, Beane indicated the A’s newest crop of stars could be sticking around.

“It’s a conversation we’ve already started,” said Beane when he was asked about potential long term contracts for core players. Some of those cornerstone players could appear in the A’s new ballpark that’s set to open in 2023. Last month president Dave Kaval announced the franchise plans to build the new facility in the Laney College area.

The A’s ended 2017 on a high note, going 17-7 in their final 24 games and finished 75-87 overall.