Vigil Held In Las Vegas For Victims Of Mass Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KPIX 5) — Roughly 24 hours after a mass shooting killed dozens and injured hundreds of people, residents and politicians lit candles and held signs reading ‘Vegas Strong’ outside Las Vegas City Hall Monday night.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said, “We will not be tarnished by this one sick, horrible human being, that he thought he could destroy who and what we are, that will never happen.”

Las Vegas was somber on Monday evening as many who traveled there to have fun, left shell-shocked.

Bay Area resident Andy Alcaraz said, “We took off running and you know, hit the ground. When we thought it was safe to get up, we ran to exits.”

Bay Area resident Kim Valencia said, “We just looked for each other and made sure that all five of us got out — it’s just unimaginable…You don’t go to things like this thinking something this terrible is going to happen, and it’s just not fair.”

And now security is stepped up more than ever along the Las Vegas strip.

As people walk along the strip, a huge electronic billboard outside the MGM says it all: messages about blood donations, prayers to victims, and gratitude to the first responders as well as a phone number to call about those still missing.