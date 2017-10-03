CHP Arrest East Bay Freeway Shooting Suspect

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man suspected of walking up to a vehicle stopped at a freeway metering light in Hayward and opening fire, wounding two people has been arrested in Oakland, the California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

Sadel Delvon Wilkes, 25, was booked into Santa Rita jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, firing into an occupied vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was being held without bail and scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol followed up leads in the brazen Sept. 27th shooting, identifying Wilkes as a suspect and obtaining an arrest warrant for him. Early Tuesday morning, CHP officers assisted by SWAT team members took Wilkes into custody in Oakland.

Witnesses told investigators that a gunman, identified as Wilkes, walked up to a vehicle stopped at the metering light on northbound I-880 at the Industrial Parkway on-ramp on Sept. 27 at approximately 4:43 p.m.

He fired into the vehicle and then fled in a waiting vehicle.

Investigators were looking into Wilkes possible involvement in other East Bay freeway shootings.

Anyone with information about the Sept. 27 incident or any other freeway shootings may call the CHP at 1-800- 835-5247.